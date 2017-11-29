CMPD Seek Hit and Run Suspect

CMPD are seeking the suspect of a hit and run incident that occurred on Monday.

According to police reports, the victim of the hit and run was a member of the volunteer force at the CMPD called “Citizens on Patrol.” The incident happened in south Charlotte in the late afternoon. The volunteer was directing traffic near the intersection of Park Road and Hillside Avenue at around 5:00 p.m. when a suspect in a white four-door sedan struck the victim. The car also hit a power pole during the incident. The suspect then drove away from the scene without stopping to assist.

The victim was in a marked vehicle that had its lights on, and was also wearing a reflective vest at the time. The volunteer was taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment, including a surgery, for serious injuries to the leg.

Police are now searching for the suspect who is now on the run. In the meantime, CMPD have stated that they are taking care of the injured volunteer and their family, and the city is planning on covering the medical costs.

CMPD asks anyone with information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.