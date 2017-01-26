CMPD to Cooperate With Quick Trip to Prevent Car Theft

Following a remarkable increase in car thefts in January alone, police will be pairing up with Quick Trips across the city to help stop this disturbing trend.

Police have reported that from the first of the year through Sunday January 22, 189 cars have been stolen. This is a 60% increase from the previous year. Police also say that most of these thefts happened when the owners of the vehicles left their keys in the ignition of the car and then walked away. Thefts have been happening in gas stations and other public places, and even in private driveways after the owners turn their cars on to warm them up and then go back inside.

Police want to bring awareness to a problem that they believe could be, for the most part, avoided. CMDP plans to appear at local Quick Trips on Friday to check for unlocked cars and cars with keys still in the ignition. Police say that if you show them your keys, you will be treated with a free coffee.