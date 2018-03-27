CMS Student Hit By Vehicle and Killed While Trying to Cross the Road

A CMS student was hit and killed by a vehicle while she was trying to cross the road to catch her bus on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in Steele Creek at Buckthorne Ridge Lane and Youngblood Road at approximately 6:00 a.m. According to police, the 15-year-old girl, who was a student at Olympic High School, had missed her first bus and was trying to cross the street to catch the next one when she was struck by a 2017 Nissan Murano.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle had been traveling east on Youngblood Road, and the student was trying to cross the same road towards Buckthorne Ridge Lane.

Medic arrived on the scene and pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.

Police do not believe speed to be a factor in the case. So far no charges have been brought against the driver.

Parents say that they have complained to the school board in the past about the road being too dark with no street lights, pedestrian crossings, or anything else to aid children in crossing the street and remaining safe.

CMS announced that counselors would be present at Olympic High School on Tuesday morning to talk to students.