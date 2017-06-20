College Baseball Player Killed on Father’s Day

Police are now searching for the suspect or suspects of a tragic murder of a young college baseball player.

The murder happened on Father’s Day. According to family of the victim, who was 21-year-old Zach Finch, the young man had set up an online meeting to purchase a phone. Finch had set up the meeting through the LetGo app.

Finch met the suspects, but soon found himself being robbed by the people he was meeting. Investigators in the case determined that Finch tried to run from the scene, but was shot in the back before he was able to escape.

Police are now searching for the suspects in the case. In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe page in memory of the 21-year-old man.

Zach Finch was a beloved friend, family member, and student of the University of Cumberland, and was a member of the baseball team at the University.