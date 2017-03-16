Collision Between Car and Light Rail Results in One Fatality

One person is dead after a collision between a CATS light rail and a vehicle.

Authorities say that the vehicle was struck by the light rail near Hebron Street and South Boulevard. The female driver of the vehicle was killed upon impact, and MEDIC pronounced her dead at the scene.

Although the light rail had 38 people on board at the time of the incident, no other injuries had been reported as of Thursday morning.

Police closed down Hebron Street after the incident, and the Lynx Blue Light rail was also closed south of Hebron for an undetermined amount of time.

CMPD reports that they are investigating the incident to try to determine what happened.