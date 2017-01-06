Costumed Sex Predator Has First Court Date

The man who was accused in June of trying to meet up with a young underage girl for sex, has just appeared in his first court date this week.

The man, Michael Geressy, met his match after posting an ad for sex online targeted towards young girls. The person who responded, however, was an undercover Lincolnton detective who has posed as a young girl for a month in order to arrange a capture.

When Geressy arrived at the predetermined location to meet a young girl for illegal sexual activity, he was surprised to find police. Police were likewise surprised to find that he was dressed as one of the Men in Black. Geressy often dressed up and would get paid to come to parties acting the part of different characters from movies such as Ghostbusters, but beneath the facade was a dangerous child sex predator.

His first court date was on Tuesday, January 3rd. Gerresy’s attorney requested that they proceed with the arraignment in order to expedite his treatment for sexual addiction, saying that his client intends to continue the counseling that he has attended since June. The judge agreed, and scheduled another court date for him in March.