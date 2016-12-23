Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-23-2016 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name CASTRO-DEJESUS, CARLOS ALFREDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/15/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-23 02:23:00
Court Case 5902016247353
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name PERSUITTE, AMANDA NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-23 11:21:00
Court Case 5902016245117
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WORLEY, BOBBY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/7/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-23 16:59:00
Court Case 5902016247401
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CLENDENNING, JAQUAN LECLEVE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/26/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-23 04:00:00
Court Case 7502016710320
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CLEMENS, NOEL DUSTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1970
Height 6.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-23 00:46:00
Court Case 5902016246754
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name MEADOWS, LOUIS LAMONTREZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-23 03:45:00
Court Case 5902015210285
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00