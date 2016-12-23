Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-23-2016 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CASTRO-DEJESUS, CARLOS ALFREDO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/15/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-23 02:23:00
|Court Case
|5902016247353
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PERSUITTE, AMANDA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1995
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-23 11:21:00
|Court Case
|5902016245117
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WORLEY, BOBBY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/7/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-23 16:59:00
|Court Case
|5902016247401
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CLENDENNING, JAQUAN LECLEVE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/26/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-23 04:00:00
|Court Case
|7502016710320
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CLEMENS, NOEL DUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1970
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-23 00:46:00
|Court Case
|5902016246754
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MEADOWS, LOUIS LAMONTREZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-23 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902015210285
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00