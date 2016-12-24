Below are the Gaston County arrests for 12-24-2016. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Habdas, David Stephen
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/15/1974
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/24/2016 6:50 PM
|Court Case
|308339
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|$12,000.00
|Name
|Harbin, Ronnie Cruz
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1991
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/24/2016 5:21 AM
|Court Case
|260261
|Charge Description
|Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hood, Vadarion Riquan
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/14/1998
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/24/2016 1:49 PM
|Court Case
|311000
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Barnette, Jahquazay Luwonziel
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1999
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/24/2016 1:07 PM
|Court Case
|309360
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hood, Zarin Shanice
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1997
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|210.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/24/2016 1:47 PM
|Court Case
|310999
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Canup, Candice Moise
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1986
|Height
|4′ 11"
|Weight
|115.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/24/2016 12:35 AM
|Court Case
|308576
|Charge Description
|Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Bond Amount
|$0.00