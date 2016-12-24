Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2016 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|POLK, AKEYA JASHONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1991
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-24 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902014045219
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LEWIS, JAYLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/20/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-24 02:19:00
|Court Case
|5902016247497
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LEWIS, MARTIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-24 13:41:00
|Court Case
|5902016247452
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, BRIAN STEWART
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/7/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-24 00:51:00
|Court Case
|5902016247460
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RADCLIFF, JAMAAR RAYSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/24/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-24 06:14:00
|Court Case
|5902016247446
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|17500.00
|Name
|BRADDOCK, WESLEY ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-24 09:08:00
|Court Case
|5902015204511
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00