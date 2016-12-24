Description

Martinez, Juan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), and 5) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M), at 5600 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2016 01:17.