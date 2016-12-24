Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2016. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name Thompson, Taylor Nathaniel
Arrest Date 12/24/2016
Court Case 201609109
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Thompson, Taylor Nathaniel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2140 Amber Trl, Duluth, GA, on 12/24/2016 14:53.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
Arrest Date 12/24/2016
Court Case 201609110
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1813 Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2016 15:23.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
Arrest Date 12/24/2016
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
Description Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 1813 Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2016 15:31.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Dean, Brian Edward
Arrest Date 12/24/2016
Court Case 201611726
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Dean, Brian Edward (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13848 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2016 00:40.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
Arrest Date 12/24/2016
Court Case 201609111
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), And 4) Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
Description Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), and 4) Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 1813 Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2016 15:31.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Martinez, Juan
Arrest Date 12/24/2016
Court Case 201611727
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), And 5) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M),
Description Martinez, Juan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), and 5) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M), at 5600 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2016 01:17.
Arresting Officer Tyson, P M