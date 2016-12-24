Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2016. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thompson, Taylor Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2016
|Court Case
|201609109
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Taylor Nathaniel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2140 Amber Trl, Duluth, GA, on 12/24/2016 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2016
|Court Case
|201609110
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1813 Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2016 15:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2016
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 1813 Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2016 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Dean, Brian Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2016
|Court Case
|201611726
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Dean, Brian Edward (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13848 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2016 00:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2016
|Court Case
|201609111
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), And 4) Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), and 4) Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 1813 Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2016 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Martinez, Juan
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2016
|Court Case
|201611727
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), And 5) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Juan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), and 5) Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (M), at 5600 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2016 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Tyson, P M