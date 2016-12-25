Below are the Gaston County arrests for 12-25-2016. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Goodwin, Kevin Davon
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|6/7/1998
|Height
|Weight
|205.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/25/2016 3:04 PM
|Court Case
|299842
|Charge Description
|Speed, Exceed Safe, I
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Harvey, Lea Ann
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/3/1959
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/25/2016 4:28 PM
|Court Case
|32974
|Charge Description
|Awdw
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Hearn, Timothy Duane
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1966
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/25/2016 2:12 PM
|Court Case
|18123
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Hullender, Mindy Michelle
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1987
|Height
|4′ 9"
|Weight
|91.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/25/2016 3:24 PM
|Court Case
|220816
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$33,000.00
|Name
|Leming, Christopher George
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1986
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/25/2016 4:16 AM
|Court Case
|210880
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Mejia-Ramos, Cesar Rene
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/28/1992
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|12/25/2016 2:53 PM
|Court Case
|311006
|Charge Description
|Unlicensed, Allow To Drive
|Bond Amount
|$0.00