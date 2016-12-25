Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-25-2016 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THRASHER, JEREMY JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/16/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-25 03:09:00
|Court Case
|5902016247584
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|REESE, TAMMY TALAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/12/1968
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-25 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016247612
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WEATHERS, JAMARIO DESEAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/15/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-25 02:58:00
|Court Case
|5902016247579
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|YOUNGER, ANGELA LEIGH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1967
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-25 15:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016247600
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|OBENAUF, KENNETH STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1951
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-25 07:54:00
|Court Case
|5902016247589
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CHAMBERS, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/5/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2016-12-25 16:10:00
|Court Case
|5902016243897
|Charge Description
|POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
|Bond Amount
|500.00