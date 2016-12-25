Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-25-2016 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name THRASHER, JEREMY JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/16/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-25 03:09:00
Court Case 5902016247584
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name REESE, TAMMY TALAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1968
Height 5.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-25 14:00:00
Court Case 5902016247612
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WEATHERS, JAMARIO DESEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-25 02:58:00
Court Case 5902016247579
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name YOUNGER, ANGELA LEIGH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1967
Height 5.11
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-25 15:20:00
Court Case 5902016247600
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name OBENAUF, KENNETH STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1951
Height 5.8
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-25 07:54:00
Court Case 5902016247589
Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CHAMBERS, AARON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2016-12-25 16:10:00
Court Case 5902016243897
Charge Description POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
Bond Amount 500.00