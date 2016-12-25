Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2016. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name Redetzke, Kaitlyn Marie
Arrest Date 12/25/2016
Court Case 201611750
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Redetzke, Kaitlyn Marie (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6005 Daybreak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2016 00:25.
Arresting Officer Tyson, P M

Name Allen, Cordaro Rico
Arrest Date 12/25/2016
Court Case 201609121
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony (Forgery, Probation Vio) (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Allen, Cordaro Rico (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony (forgery, Probation Vio) (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 105 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2016 01:31.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Boyd, Shalisa Quartiz
Arrest Date 12/25/2016
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear (Disorderly Conduct) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle) (M), 3) Fail To Appear (Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle) (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Boyd, Shalisa Quartiz (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (disorderly Conduct) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle) (M), 3) Fail To Appear (unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle) (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2016 02:23.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Allen, Cordaro Rico
Arrest Date 12/25/2016
Court Case
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Allen, Cordaro Rico (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 105 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2016 04:14.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Allen, Cordaro Rico
Arrest Date 12/25/2016
Court Case 201609124
Charge Child Support (M),
Description Allen, Cordaro Rico (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Child Support (M), at 105 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2016 08:21.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Allen, Dequavis Cortez
Arrest Date 12/25/2016
Court Case 201609132
Charge Injury To Personal Property, M (M),
Description Allen, Dequavis Cortez (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property, M (M), at 606 N Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 12/25/2016 15:04.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J