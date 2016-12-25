Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2016. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Redetzke, Kaitlyn Marie
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2016
|Court Case
|201611750
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Redetzke, Kaitlyn Marie (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6005 Daybreak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2016 00:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Tyson, P M
|Name
|Allen, Cordaro Rico
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2016
|Court Case
|201609121
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony (Forgery, Probation Vio) (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Allen, Cordaro Rico (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony (forgery, Probation Vio) (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 105 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2016 01:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Boyd, Shalisa Quartiz
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2016
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear (Disorderly Conduct) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle) (M), 3) Fail To Appear (Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle) (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Boyd, Shalisa Quartiz (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (disorderly Conduct) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle) (M), 3) Fail To Appear (unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle) (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2016 02:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Allen, Cordaro Rico
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2016
|Court Case
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Allen, Cordaro Rico (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 105 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2016 04:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Allen, Cordaro Rico
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2016
|Court Case
|201609124
|Charge
|Child Support (M),
|Description
|Allen, Cordaro Rico (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Child Support (M), at 105 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2016 08:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Allen, Dequavis Cortez
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2016
|Court Case
|201609132
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property, M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Dequavis Cortez (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property, M (M), at 606 N Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 12/25/2016 15:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J