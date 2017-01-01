Below are the Gaston County arrests for 01-01-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name Jenkins, Sameule Treyvonta-Alexio
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/29/1993
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/1/2017 2:29 AM
Court Case 241230
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $50,000.00

Name Scott, Robert Vontay
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/10/1988
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/1/2017 7:33 PM
Court Case 272340
Charge Description License, Driving While Revoked
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Lee, Roger Scott
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/25/1983
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/1/2017 3:12 PM
Court Case 65216
Charge Description Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Sims, Ebony
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/4/1990
Height  
Weight  
Arrest Date Time 1/1/2017 3:29 AM
Court Case 311080
Charge Description DWI
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Barnette, Shannon Elizabeth
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/2/1991
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 235.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/1/2017 8:50 PM
Court Case 261125
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount $15,000.00

Name Lindsay, Jarqueze Quashawn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1995
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 110.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/1/2017 4:39 AM
Court Case 298611
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $605.00