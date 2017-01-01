Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-01-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOODY, ROMONTAE LATRELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/31/1995
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-01 02:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017200029
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|PERKINS, JOHNNIE DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1977
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-01 11:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017200013
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHAH, KINDRA LEIGH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1976
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-01 03:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017200032
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TERRACINO, JOSHUA RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-01 11:51:00
|Court Case
|5902016218463
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WALDEN, DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-01 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017200028
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|MCRORIE, BRIAN ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/22/1958
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-01 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902015224518
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00