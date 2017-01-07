Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name BLEDSOE, ROBERT DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 1/23/1967
Height 6.2
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-07 00:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COLINDRES, MARLON EDUARDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/9/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-07 03:05:00
Court Case 5902017200848
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MERRY, STEVEN JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/15/1961
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-07 05:30:00
Court Case 5902017200851
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name ROBINSON, GILBERT RENALDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-07 02:53:00
Court Case 5902017200849
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name DUDLEXT, ROBERT MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-07 11:25:00
Court Case 5402016052585
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name POLK, ANTONIO MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-07 12:20:00
Court Case 5902017200856
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount