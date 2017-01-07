Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLEDSOE, ROBERT DAVID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/23/1967
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-07 00:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLINDRES, MARLON EDUARDO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/9/1998
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-07 03:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017200848
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MERRY, STEVEN JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/15/1961
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-07 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017200851
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, GILBERT RENALDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-07 02:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017200849
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|DUDLEXT, ROBERT MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/1969
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-07 11:25:00
|Court Case
|5402016052585
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|POLK, ANTONIO MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-07 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017200856
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount