Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, TERRANCE ALORENZO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|139
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-08 08:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017200902
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WEAVER, RANDALL SHANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1968
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-08 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017200945
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-08 08:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017200465
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-08 09:38:00
|Court Case
|5902016018032
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THOMASON, JUSTIN MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/6/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-08 08:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017200904
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BRYAN, NICKEISHA NICOLA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/23/1985
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-08 00:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount