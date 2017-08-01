Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrios, Timoteo Astudillo
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2017
|Court Case
|201700158
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Barrios, Timoteo Astudillo (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 230 Elizabeth Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 02:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Alvarez, Dennis Steven
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2017
|Court Case
|201700159
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Alvarez, Dennis Steven (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 107 Blair St, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 05:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|King, Devin Lane
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|King, Devin Lane (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 719 Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 07:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J
|Name
|Temple, Josie Claire
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Temple, Josie Claire (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 719 Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 08:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Privette, M J
|Name
|Rorie, Clinton Neil
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Show Cause) (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Clinton Neil (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (possess Drug Paraphernalia, Show Cause) (M), at 3209 Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Franklin, John Mark
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2017
|Court Case
|201607973
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Franklin, John Mark (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2805 Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/8/2017 12:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R