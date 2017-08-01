Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name Barrios, Timoteo Astudillo
Arrest Date 01/08/2017
Court Case 201700158
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Barrios, Timoteo Astudillo (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 230 Elizabeth Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 02:28.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Alvarez, Dennis Steven
Arrest Date 01/08/2017
Court Case 201700159
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Alvarez, Dennis Steven (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 107 Blair St, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 05:00.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name King, Devin Lane
Arrest Date 01/08/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description King, Devin Lane (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 719 Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 07:43.
Arresting Officer Privette, M J

Name Temple, Josie Claire
Arrest Date 01/08/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Temple, Josie Claire (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 719 Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 08:15.
Arresting Officer Privette, M J

Name Rorie, Clinton Neil
Arrest Date 01/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Show Cause) (M),
Description Rorie, Clinton Neil (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (possess Drug Paraphernalia, Show Cause) (M), at 3209 Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2017 10:46.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Franklin, John Mark
Arrest Date 01/08/2017
Court Case 201607973
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Franklin, John Mark (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2805 Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/8/2017 12:52.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R