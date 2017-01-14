Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-14-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCMANUS, PATRICK HILKAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/10/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-14 02:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017201638
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|AISTROP, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/10/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-14 16:53:00
|Court Case
|1202016709553
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|CADENA, JUAN
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|2/18/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-14 07:22:00
|Court Case
|9402010002128
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|CURLEE, JASON KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/9/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-14 16:18:00
|Court Case
|5402017050060
|Charge Description
|HARASSING PHONE CALL
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HALLMAN, RICCO ANTWON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-14 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016018721
|Charge Description
|OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CRUZ, LEIYDIN YNES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/18/1981
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-14 03:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017201642
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount