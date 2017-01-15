Below are the Gaston County arrests for 01-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hinkle, Christy Dawn
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/11/1976
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|135.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|1/15/2017 8:45 PM
|Court Case
|311271
|Charge Description
|License, Driving While Revoked
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Stowe, Shelburn Houghton
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1979
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|100.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|1/15/2017 11:29 AM
|Court Case
|207309
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Jett, Joshua Lamar
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/3/1989
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|260.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|1/15/2017 9:27 PM
|Court Case
|311272
|Charge Description
|Intoxicated and Disruptive
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Stuart, Donald Charles
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/18/1985
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|1/15/2017 6:02 PM
|Court Case
|28584
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$4,000.00
|Name
|Johnson, David Michael
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/12/1990
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|1/15/2017 1:50 AM
|Court Case
|200979
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Sumpter, Ryan Michael
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/1991
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|1/15/2017 4:40 AM
|Court Case
|200684
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter, Motor Vehicle
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00