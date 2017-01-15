Below are the Gaston County arrests for 01-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name Hinkle, Christy Dawn
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/11/1976
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 135.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/15/2017 8:45 PM
Court Case 311271
Charge Description License, Driving While Revoked
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Stowe, Shelburn Houghton
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1979
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 100.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/15/2017 11:29 AM
Court Case 207309
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Jett, Joshua Lamar
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1989
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 260.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/15/2017 9:27 PM
Court Case 311272
Charge Description Intoxicated and Disruptive
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Stuart, Donald Charles
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/18/1985
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 155.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/15/2017 6:02 PM
Court Case 28584
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $4,000.00

Name Johnson, David Michael
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/12/1990
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/15/2017 1:50 AM
Court Case 200979
Charge Description DWI
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Sumpter, Ryan Michael
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1991
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 1/15/2017 4:40 AM
Court Case 200684
Charge Description Break/ Enter, Motor Vehicle
Bond Amount $10,000.00