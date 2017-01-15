Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name MCINTYRE, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/19/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-15 10:44:00
Court Case 5902017201818
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount

Name RODRIGUEZ-PAEZ, MANUEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/9/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-15 02:57:00
Court Case 5902017201797
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SMYRE, WILLIAM RALPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/30/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-15 13:30:00
Court Case 5902016211510
Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MCKNIGHT, DEREK LAFAYETTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/28/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-15 05:40:00
Court Case 5902017201796
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SOLORZANO, CARLOS ALBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/10/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-15 13:01:00
Court Case 5902017201824
Charge Description GO ARMED TO TERROR OF PEOPLE
Bond Amount

Name TONETTI, JAMES WILLIAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/10/1966
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-15 03:25:00
Court Case 5902017201800
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00