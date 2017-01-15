Below are the Union County arrests for 01-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vazquez, Maria Laura
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M),
|Description
|Vazquez, Maria Laura (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), at 14415 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/15/2017 22:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Ivey, Jalen Jaquay
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Ivey, Jalen Jaquay (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at Sr. 1111 And Waxhaw Farms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/15/2017 00:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, N
|Name
|Cardona-plaza, Julio Antonio
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2017
|Court Case
|201700450
|Charge
|1) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Cardona-plaza, Julio Antonio (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at Nc75/s Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 1/15/2017 00:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Bordeaux, C J
|Name
|Thompson, David Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2017
|Court Case
|201700310
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Thompson, David Tyrone (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 713 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2017 01:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Lee, Zuzu
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2017
|Court Case
|201700451
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, M (M),
|Description
|Lee, Zuzu (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, M (M), at 8208 Waxhaw Creek Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/15/2017 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowell, J M
|Name
|Esgrow, Zachary Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2017
|Court Case
|201700452
|Charge
|1) Ccw (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Esgrow, Zachary Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Us 74 / Lasalle Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2017 03:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W