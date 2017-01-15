Below are the Union County arrests for 01-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name Vazquez, Maria Laura
Arrest Date 01/15/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M),
Description Vazquez, Maria Laura (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), at 14415 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/15/2017 22:01.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Ivey, Jalen Jaquay
Arrest Date 01/15/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Ivey, Jalen Jaquay (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at Sr. 1111 And Waxhaw Farms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/15/2017 00:24.
Arresting Officer Wall, N

Name Cardona-plaza, Julio Antonio
Arrest Date 01/15/2017
Court Case 201700450
Charge 1) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Cardona-plaza, Julio Antonio (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at Nc75/s Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 1/15/2017 00:37.
Arresting Officer Bordeaux, C J

Name Thompson, David Tyrone
Arrest Date 01/15/2017
Court Case 201700310
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Thompson, David Tyrone (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 713 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2017 01:05.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Lee, Zuzu
Arrest Date 01/15/2017
Court Case 201700451
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, M (M),
Description Lee, Zuzu (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, M (M), at 8208 Waxhaw Creek Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/15/2017 02:07.
Arresting Officer Rowell, J M

Name Esgrow, Zachary Lee
Arrest Date 01/15/2017
Court Case 201700452
Charge 1) Ccw (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Esgrow, Zachary Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Us 74 / Lasalle Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2017 03:56.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W