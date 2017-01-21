Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LUCAS-MENDOZA, APOLINAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/28/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-21 02:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017202602
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ATKINSON, ANDREW JULIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/23/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-21 00:16:00
|Court Case
|5902016211227
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MURPHY, MALCOLM LAROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/2/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-21 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902017202611
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COLEMAN, KENNETH LLOYD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1971
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-21 00:09:00
|Court Case
|3102007047870
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MALONE, CHRISTOPHER JOE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/18/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-21 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016025292
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GABRIELLA, ANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/23/1992
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-21 01:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017202581
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount