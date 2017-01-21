Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name LUCAS-MENDOZA, APOLINAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/28/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-21 02:53:00
Court Case 5902017202602
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ATKINSON, ANDREW JULIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/23/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-21 00:16:00
Court Case 5902016211227
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MURPHY, MALCOLM LAROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/2/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-21 02:51:00
Court Case 5902017202611
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COLEMAN, KENNETH LLOYD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-21 00:09:00
Court Case 3102007047870
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MALONE, CHRISTOPHER JOE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-21 10:00:00
Court Case 5902016025292
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GABRIELLA, ANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/23/1992
Height 5.1
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-21 01:40:00
Court Case 5902017202581
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount