Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-28-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name BILBREY, TERRENCE TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1970
Height 6.2
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-28 02:05:00
Court Case 5902017203552
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MAGEE, ROGER DARRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/5/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-28 06:16:00
Court Case 5902016247372
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FLOWE, ADRIAN JAMAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/12/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-28 00:00:00
Court Case 5902016247178
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MAYO, MARIO ALBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-28 06:28:00
Court Case 5902013201870
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MINOR, MONTEZ JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-28 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017203560
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOLLAND, DARRAEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/9/1969
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-28 09:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount