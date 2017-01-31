Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-31-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.


Name ESKIEV, ALI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/13/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-31 09:42:00
Court Case 5902017201389
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount

Name BEARD, JAMES LEOTRE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-31 10:30:00
Court Case 5902017203492
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name MASSEY, KENNETH LEWIS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/7/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-31 15:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, BILLIE LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-31 09:28:00
Court Case 5402016050398
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name BROWN, MARCIA HOPE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1985
Height 5.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-31 09:56:00
Court Case 8902015055015
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCLENDON, LISTON AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1969
Height 6.2
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2017-01-31 09:20:00
Court Case 5902017203120
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount