Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-31-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ESKIEV, ALI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/13/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-31 09:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017201389
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BEARD, JAMES LEOTRE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/13/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-31 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017203492
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|MASSEY, KENNETH LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/7/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-31 15:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, BILLIE LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-31 09:28:00
|Court Case
|5402016050398
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|BROWN, MARCIA HOPE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/1985
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-31 09:56:00
|Court Case
|8902015055015
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCLENDON, LISTON AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1969
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-01-31 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017203120
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount