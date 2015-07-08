Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-30-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCOURT, JIMMY J
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/27/1956
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-30 10:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, DAVYON NACHE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/6/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-30 13:01:00
Court Case 1202017701664
Charge Description EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MARTINEZ, JULIO
Arrest Type
DOB 1/1/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-30 15:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STRADFORD, BRIAN LEMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/12/1994
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-30 16:22:00
Court Case 5902017220416
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name SANDERS, JOSEPH CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/22/1978
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-30 09:56:00
Court Case 5902017220309
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HALL, WARREN DENNIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/26/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-30 13:36:00
Court Case 5902017220332
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00