Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Southerland, Laurie Marie
Arrest Date 05/30/2017
Court Case 201704927
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Criminal Summons), M (M),
Description Southerland, Laurie Marie (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (criminal Summons), M (M), at 1245 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2017 20:30.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name Lindsey, Craig Elliott
Arrest Date 05/30/2017
Court Case 201703838
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Child Support), M (M),
Description Lindsey, Craig Elliott (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (child Support), M (M), at 609 Beard St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2017 21:09.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Norton, Grant Francis
Arrest Date 05/30/2017
Court Case 201704753
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Norton, Grant Francis (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Harassing Phone Call (M), at 15 Cranston Way, Clover, SC, on 5/30/2017 02:56.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name May, Michael Ryan
Arrest Date 05/30/2017
Court Case 201704930
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description May, Michael Ryan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1001 Blue Heron Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2017 22:37.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Urbigkit, Jennifer Lynn
Arrest Date 05/30/2017
Court Case 201704888
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Urbigkit, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7007 Spruce Pine Tr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/30/2017 05:16.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Miller, Lauren Michelle
Arrest Date 05/30/2017
Court Case 201703842
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Miller, Lauren Michelle (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 503 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2017 22:46.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B