Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Southerland, Laurie Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2017
|Court Case
|201704927
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Criminal Summons), M (M),
|Description
|Southerland, Laurie Marie (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (criminal Summons), M (M), at 1245 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2017 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Lindsey, Craig Elliott
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2017
|Court Case
|201703838
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Craig Elliott (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (child Support), M (M), at 609 Beard St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2017 21:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Norton, Grant Francis
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2017
|Court Case
|201704753
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Norton, Grant Francis (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Harassing Phone Call (M), at 15 Cranston Way, Clover, SC, on 5/30/2017 02:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|May, Michael Ryan
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2017
|Court Case
|201704930
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|May, Michael Ryan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1001 Blue Heron Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2017 22:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Urbigkit, Jennifer Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2017
|Court Case
|201704888
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Urbigkit, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7007 Spruce Pine Tr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/30/2017 05:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Miller, Lauren Michelle
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2017
|Court Case
|201703842
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Miller, Lauren Michelle (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 503 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2017 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B