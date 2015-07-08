Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-01-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TAYLOR, JERARD EMIELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-01 00:34:00
Court Case 5902016232619
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BELK, LARFARY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1971
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-01 10:25:00
Court Case 5902017218224
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DRAKE, JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 6/28/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-01 13:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOLMES, GREGORY TAYLOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-01 13:36:00
Court Case 5902017220683
Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name TATE, MARQUINIS LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/3/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-01 15:24:00
Court Case 5902017220686
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name THOMPSON, BRIAN KEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1966
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-01 01:13:00
Court Case 5902017220551
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00