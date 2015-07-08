Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-04-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Keith, Jarit Lavon
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1989
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 230.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/4/2017 8:03 PM
Court Case 145630
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Smith, Ruale Labrittion
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1989
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/4/2017 2:26 AM
Court Case 312002
Charge Description Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Bond Amount $15,000.00

Name Ledford, Timothy Glen
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/21/1967
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/4/2017 4:00 AM
Court Case 19774
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $2,500.00

Name Stephens, Robert Matthew
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/23/1985
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/4/2017 2:17 AM
Court Case 296097
Charge Description License, Driving While Revoked
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Mack, James Michael
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/4/1974
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 205.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/4/2017 11:18 PM
Court Case 3236
Charge Description Trespass, Domestic Criminal
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Walls, Jariaus Cornelius
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/3/1980
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 202.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/4/2017 8:53 AM
Court Case 303169
Charge Description Habeas Corpus
Bond Amount $0.00