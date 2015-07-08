Charge

1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Misd Assault) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Real Property) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Aof, Misd Larceny) (M), And 5) Probation Violation (F),