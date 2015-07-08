Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crowder, Christopher Lee
Arrest Date 06/04/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Crowder, Christopher Lee (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 260 Trench Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 6/4/2017 03:41.
Arresting Officer Moore, K G

Name Lee, Taylor Nicole
Arrest Date 06/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Container (M), And 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Lee, Taylor Nicole (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Container (M), and 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 5935 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/4/2017 09:25.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Castillo, Nancy Crisol
Arrest Date 06/04/2017
Court Case 201703979
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Castillo, Nancy Crisol (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at Secrest Short Cut Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2017 13:04.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
Arrest Date 06/04/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2017 13:16.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Langston, Richard David
Arrest Date 06/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Stalking (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Langston, Richard David (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2017 13:30.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Inman, Travis Sinclair
Arrest Date 06/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Misd Assault) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Real Property) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Aof, Misd Larceny) (M), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Inman, Travis Sinclair (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Misd Assault) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Real Property) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(aof, Misd Larceny) (M), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 300 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2017 14:05.
Arresting Officer Gross, I