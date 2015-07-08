Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crowder, Christopher Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Christopher Lee (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 260 Trench Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 6/4/2017 03:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Lee, Taylor Nicole
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Container (M), And 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Lee, Taylor Nicole (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Container (M), and 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 5935 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/4/2017 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Castillo, Nancy Crisol
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2017
|Court Case
|201703979
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Castillo, Nancy Crisol (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at Secrest Short Cut Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2017 13:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2017 13:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Langston, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Stalking (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Langston, Richard David (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2017 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Inman, Travis Sinclair
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Misd Assault) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Real Property) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Aof, Misd Larceny) (M), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Inman, Travis Sinclair (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Misd Assault) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Real Property) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(aof, Misd Larceny) (M), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 300 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2017 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I