Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-05-2017 of mecklenburg.

Name FUNDERBURK, SANTAVIAN DONQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-05 10:26:00
Court Case 5902015023174
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCNAIR, SAMUEL LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-05 14:29:00
Court Case 2016002069
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 350.00

Name JOHNSON, MICHAEL SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1966
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-05 10:52:00
Court Case 5902017219263
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GADDY, EDDIE B
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1945
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-05 14:59:00
Court Case 5902016245324
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MARTIN, CHELSEA MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/6/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-05 10:13:00
Court Case 5902016021065
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRESHAM, TIMOTHY BRIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-05 16:06:00
Court Case 5902017221182
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00