Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcneil, Lekeisha Renae
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Worthless Check (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcneil, Lekeisha Renae (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Worthless Check (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 14599 W Lawyers Rd/stevens Mill Rd, Matthews, NC, on 6/5/2017 00:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Carter, Richard Edmund
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Order For Arrest Criminal (F), 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Carter, Richard Edmund (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order For Arrest Criminal (F), 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 303 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/5/2017 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Robinson, Amy Denise
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Robinson, Amy Denise (B /F/50) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (A), at 605 First St, Monroe, NC, on 06:31, 6/5/2017. Reported: 06:31, 6/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Avila-acosta, Jose Ascencion
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703235
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Avila-acosta, Jose Ascencion (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400 N Main, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2017 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Haraz, Ashley Louise
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 4) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Haraz, Ashley Louise (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 4) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 206 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2017 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J C
|Name
|Project Challenge Nc In VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Project Challenge Nc In VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1192 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 6/2/2017 and 08:30, 6/5/2017. Reported: 09:41, 6/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Elkins, D G