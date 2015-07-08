Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcneil, Lekeisha Renae
Arrest Date 06/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Worthless Check (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mcneil, Lekeisha Renae (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Worthless Check (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 14599 W Lawyers Rd/stevens Mill Rd, Matthews, NC, on 6/5/2017 00:28.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Carter, Richard Edmund
Arrest Date 06/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Order For Arrest Criminal (F), 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Carter, Richard Edmund (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order For Arrest Criminal (F), 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 303 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/5/2017 18:49.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C

Name Robinson, Amy Denise
Arrest Date 06-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Robinson, Amy Denise (B /F/50) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (A), at 605 First St, Monroe, NC, on 06:31, 6/5/2017. Reported: 06:31, 6/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Avila-acosta, Jose Ascencion
Arrest Date 06/05/2017
Court Case 201703235
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Avila-acosta, Jose Ascencion (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400 N Main, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2017 10:46.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Haraz, Ashley Louise
Arrest Date 06/05/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 4) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Haraz, Ashley Louise (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 4) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 206 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2017 19:00.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J C

Name Project Challenge Nc In VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 06-05-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Project Challenge Nc In VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1192 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 6/2/2017 and 08:30, 6/5/2017. Reported: 09:41, 6/5/2017.
Arresting Officer Elkins, D G