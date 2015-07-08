Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rangel, Daniel Remigio
Arrest Date 06/06/2017
Court Case 201705172
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Rangel, Daniel Remigio (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 4700 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, FL, on 6/6/2017 00:02.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D W

Name Loudermilk, Travis Eugene
Arrest Date 06/06/2017
Court Case 201704033
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Loudermilk, Travis Eugene (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2017 15:01.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Quinn, Aaron Robert
Arrest Date 06-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Quinn, Aaron Robert (W /M/29) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2011 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11:53, 6/6/2017. Reported: 11:53, 6/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Mcclendon, Chandellor Reilly
Arrest Date 06/06/2017
Court Case 201705171
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Mcclendon, Chandellor Reilly (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 7310 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/6/2017 00:26.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Rogers, Timmy Ray
Arrest Date 06/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Rogers, Timmy Ray (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Old Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2017 16:30.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Reeve, William Devine
Arrest Date 06-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Reeve, William Devine (W /M/54) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 811 Parker St, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 6/4/2017 and 07:00, 6/4/2017. Reported: 12:48, 6/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R