Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rangel, Daniel Remigio
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2017
|Court Case
|201705172
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Rangel, Daniel Remigio (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 4700 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, FL, on 6/6/2017 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D W
|Name
|Loudermilk, Travis Eugene
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2017
|Court Case
|201704033
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Loudermilk, Travis Eugene (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2017 15:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Quinn, Aaron Robert
|Arrest Date
|06-06-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quinn, Aaron Robert (W /M/29) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2011 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11:53, 6/6/2017. Reported: 11:53, 6/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Mcclendon, Chandellor Reilly
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2017
|Court Case
|201705171
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Chandellor Reilly (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 7310 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/6/2017 00:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Rogers, Timmy Ray
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rogers, Timmy Ray (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Old Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2017 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Reeve, William Devine
|Arrest Date
|06-06-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Reeve, William Devine (W /M/54) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 811 Parker St, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 6/4/2017 and 07:00, 6/4/2017. Reported: 12:48, 6/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R