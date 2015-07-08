Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-09-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gay, Robert Justin
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1985
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/9/2017 10:21 PM
|Court Case
|134296
|Charge Description
|Sch IV, Possess, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Mcafee, Alexandria Marissa
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/28/1995
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/9/2017 7:52 PM
|Court Case
|310242
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$1,500.00
|Name
|Ratliff, Charles Reginald
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1985
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/9/2017 4:22 PM
|Court Case
|261528
|Charge Description
|Non Support Child Iv D
|Bond Amount
|$3,367.70
|Name
|Allison, Ketherlen
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/9/1953
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|135.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/9/2017 9:16 PM
|Court Case
|16330
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Gibson, Alex Lee Third
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/13/1992
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/9/2017 6:06 PM
|Court Case
|220261
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter, Motor Vehicle
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|McAlister, Dustin Dwayne
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/17/1990
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|235.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/9/2017 9:43 PM
|Court Case
|306023
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00