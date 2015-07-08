Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-09-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCMANUS, MARQUIS JAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-09 01:40:00
Court Case 5902017215645
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHITE, LATAJHA ASHLEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1994
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-09 06:15:00
Court Case 5902017220286
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HILL, ANTHONY MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/25/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-09 09:40:00
Court Case 5902017218554
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name AGUILAR, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-09 14:00:00
Court Case 5902013203819
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TOVAR, JOSHUA AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-09 00:01:00
Court Case 5902017004860
Charge Description TRESPASS ON POSTED PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HAGANS, SHONDA AIKEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1982
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-09 09:01:00
Court Case 3502017054589
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00