Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-10-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLACK, JAMES GERALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/14/1969
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-10 01:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017222005
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|MCBRIDE, TOMMY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/8/1951
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-10 09:00:00
|Court Case
|8902017052635
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BLAKENEY, MAVERICK COSEAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/1/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-10 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017222013
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MAXIMILIAN, MACHADO VIERA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-10 10:44:00
|Court Case
|5902015221333
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|EXLEY, VANCE HILL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/18/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-10 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017222010
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCWAINE, STEPHON MIQUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-10 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017221360
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00