Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-10-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLACK, JAMES GERALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-10 01:01:00
Court Case 5902017222005
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 250.00

Name MCBRIDE, TOMMY LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/8/1951
Height 6.1
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-10 09:00:00
Court Case 8902017052635
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BLAKENEY, MAVERICK COSEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/1/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-10 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017222013
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MAXIMILIAN, MACHADO VIERA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-10 10:44:00
Court Case 5902015221333
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name EXLEY, VANCE HILL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/18/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-10 02:15:00
Court Case 5902017222010
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCWAINE, STEPHON MIQUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-10 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017221360
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00