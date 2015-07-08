Below are the Union County arrests for 06-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Estep, Aasin Kimani
Arrest Date 06/10/2017
Court Case 201705348
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Weapon-Possession In Prison (F), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Estep, Aasin Kimani (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Weapon-possession In Prison (F), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2017 21:59.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Huntley, Bobby Ray
Arrest Date 06-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Huntley, Bobby Ray (B /M/49) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 100 Winchester Av/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2017 9:57:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Bartlett, R B

Name Souder, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 06-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Souder, Brandon Lee (W /M/32) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5200 Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2017 3:48:21 PM.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Charo, Timothy Elias
Arrest Date 06/10/2017
Court Case 201704152
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Charo, Timothy Elias (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3305 Old Lawyers Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/10/2017 02:21.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Maldonado, Alberto
Arrest Date 06/10/2017
Court Case 201704153
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Maldonado, Alberto (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 607 S College St, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2017 04:26.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, G H

Name Brasington, Brenda Kay
Arrest Date 06/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Brasington, Brenda Kay (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2017 08:25.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M