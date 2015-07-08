Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Beam, Tiffany Nicole
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1990
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/12/2017 4:56 PM
Court Case 229625
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $32,500.00

Name Hambright, Larry Lee Junior
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/7/1975
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 202.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/12/2017 6:03 PM
Court Case 89417
Charge Description Larceny, Anti-Inventory Device
Bond Amount $77,500.00

Name Riddle, Bobby Charles
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1974
Height 6′ 4"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/12/2017 10:34 PM
Court Case 3780
Charge Description Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System
Bond Amount $2,500.00

Name Bostic, Matthew Jackson
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1987
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/12/2017 3:12 PM
Court Case 106270
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Hamrick, Christopher Dentre
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/15/1989
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 170.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/12/2017 12:49 PM
Court Case 312046
Charge Description Habeas Corpus
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Short, Brandon Lee
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/1996
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/12/2017 11:03 AM
Court Case 313187
Charge Description Sex Offense, 1st Degree
Bond Amount $25,000.00