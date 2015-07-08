Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Beam, Tiffany Nicole
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1990
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/12/2017 4:56 PM
|Court Case
|229625
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$32,500.00
|Name
|Hambright, Larry Lee Junior
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/7/1975
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|202.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/12/2017 6:03 PM
|Court Case
|89417
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Anti-Inventory Device
|Bond Amount
|$77,500.00
|Name
|Riddle, Bobby Charles
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1974
|Height
|6′ 4"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/12/2017 10:34 PM
|Court Case
|3780
|Charge Description
|Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Bostic, Matthew Jackson
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/21/1987
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/12/2017 3:12 PM
|Court Case
|106270
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Hamrick, Christopher Dentre
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/15/1989
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/12/2017 12:49 PM
|Court Case
|312046
|Charge Description
|Habeas Corpus
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Short, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/13/1996
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/12/2017 11:03 AM
|Court Case
|313187
|Charge Description
|Sex Offense, 1st Degree
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00