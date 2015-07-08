Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-12-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SLOAN, KRESTON LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/16/1973
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|157
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-12 00:21:00
|Court Case
|3501999014146
|Charge Description
|FICT/CNCL/REV REG CARD/TAG
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCLAUGHLIN, JOVAN MARQUELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-12 08:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017222219
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MONROE, FREDERICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/21/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-12 15:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BETHEA, DEANASIA LASHAUNTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-12 02:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017217037
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SMITH, DAVID THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/27/1967
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-12 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017222214
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, KEON ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-12 13:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017220853
|Charge Description
|OTHER – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00