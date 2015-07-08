Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-12-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SLOAN, KRESTON LAMONT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/16/1973
Height 5.7
Weight 157
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-12 00:21:00
Court Case 3501999014146
Charge Description FICT/CNCL/REV REG CARD/TAG
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCLAUGHLIN, JOVAN MARQUELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/25/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-12 08:34:00
Court Case 5902017222219
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MONROE, FREDERICK
Arrest Type
DOB 7/21/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-12 15:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BETHEA, DEANASIA LASHAUNTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-12 02:13:00
Court Case 5902017217037
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, DAVID THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/27/1967
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-12 09:50:00
Court Case 5902017222214
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name TAYLOR, KEON ISAIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/23/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-12 13:16:00
Court Case 5902017220853
Charge Description OTHER – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 1000.00