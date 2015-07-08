Below are the Union County arrests for 06-12-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mercer, Joseph Jermaine
Arrest Date 06/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Habitual Felons (F),
Description Mercer, Joseph Jermaine (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Felons (F), at 2530 Shiloh Church Rd, Davidson, NC, on 6/12/2017 00:18.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Guest, Raven Brooke
Arrest Date 06/12/2017
Court Case 201705402
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Guest, Raven Brooke (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 916 Pilgrim Forest Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/12/2017 19:44.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Bowers, Kenneth Ray
Arrest Date 06/12/2017
Court Case 201705370
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Bowers, Kenneth Ray (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 8413 New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/12/2017 01:18.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Cuthbertson, Avery Jamal Franklin
Arrest Date 06/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1(Posses Mariju Up To 1/2 Oz)(Pdp) Conti (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Avery Jamal Franklin (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1(posses Mariju Up To 1/2 Oz)(pdp) Conti (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2017 20:01.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Hudson, Joshua Paul
Arrest Date 06/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hudson, Joshua Paul (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2017 09:44.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Lamoreaux-panas, Zachery Aaron
Arrest Date 06/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lamoreaux-panas, Zachery Aaron (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 116 Dundin Pl, Weddington, NC, on 6/12/2017 22:01.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T