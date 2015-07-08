Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-14-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Flowers, Travis Scott
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/1990
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/14/2017 9:08 AM
Court Case 260946
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $25,000.00

Name Lightsey, Janice Mills
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1980
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 135.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/14/2017 9:15 PM
Court Case 184537
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $500.00

Name Wooten, Sammy Leroy
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/1989
Height 6′ 9"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/14/2017 8:07 PM
Court Case 249692
Charge Description Trespass, Railroad Right-of-Way
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Gibbons, Randy Dewayne
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1991
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 125.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/14/2017 2:00 AM
Court Case 274278
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $1,630.00

Name Luckey, William Brett
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1988
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/14/2017 4:23 AM
Court Case 270605
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Godwin, Joshua Curtis
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/30/1997
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/14/2017 2:34 PM
Court Case 293102
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $0.00