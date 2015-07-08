Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parker, Ryan Wilson
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2017
|Court Case
|201705458
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Parker, Ryan Wilson (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4391 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/14/2017 08:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Richardson, D T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|06-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2717 Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 00:17, 6/14/2017. Reported: 00:17, 6/14/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Deese, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Deese, Brandon Lee (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2017 09:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|06-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/15) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], on 01:24, 6/14/2017. Reported: 01:24, 6/14/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Debois, B D
|Name
|Deese, Derrick Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Deese, Derrick Dewayne (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2017 09:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Richardson, Ma`jadia Danielle
|Arrest Date
|06-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Richardson, Ma`jadia Danielle (B /F/21) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 714 English St, Monroe, NC, on 07:37, 6/14/2017. Reported: 07:37, 6/14/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M