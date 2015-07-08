Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Campbell, Richard Burgan
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/10/1968
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|210.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/15/2017 11:28 AM
|Court Case
|259651
|Charge Description
|Hit/Run Fail Stop Property Damage
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|McKinney, Randy Jerome Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/9/1985
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/15/2017 1:33 AM
|Court Case
|25328
|Charge Description
|Trespass, 2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Workman, Ronnie Wade
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1969
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/15/2017 8:52 AM
|Court Case
|308876
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Cotman, Shakiyah Natasha
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/11/1995
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/15/2017 5:24 AM
|Court Case
|298891
|Charge Description
|Assault, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Mitchell, Terry Wayne
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1971
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/15/2017 1:17 PM
|Court Case
|30804
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$500.00
|Name
|Durham, Daven Dijon
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/7/1991
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/15/2017 11:36 PM
|Court Case
|247298
|Charge Description
|Disorderly Conduct
|Bond Amount
|$1,500.00