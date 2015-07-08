Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MASSEY, KENTRELL JAMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/25/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-15 00:35:00
|Court Case
|3502016059380
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RHINEHART, JERYL ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/10/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-15 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017222647
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GOLFIN, XAZAVYER JACOLBY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-15 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017218912
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURKOVICH, JOSEPH ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-15 09:50:00
|Court Case
|8902016055256
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GAMBOA, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/15/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-15 15:00:00
|Court Case
|1002016707044
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SORDON, JOEL MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1964
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-15 00:39:00
|Court Case
|5902016020232
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00