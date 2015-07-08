Below are the Union County arrests for 06-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mullis, Richard Dean
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3607 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/15/2017 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, J T
|Name
|Roland, Travis Jamar
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2017
|Court Case
|201704312
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Roland, Travis Jamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2017 21:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Patrick, Kimberly Shelton
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2017
|Court Case
|201705493
|Charge
|1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Patrick, Kimberly Shelton (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2017 01:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Evans, Phillip Lance
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Evans, Phillip Lance (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 6322 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/15/2017 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Ward, Lavonda Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ward, Lavonda Lynn (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5656 Tice Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/15/2017 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Gordon, Michelle Leigh
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Larceny Of Mv, Felony Probation (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Michelle Leigh (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (larceny Of Mv, Felony Probation (M), at 316 Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/15/2017 22:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J