Below are the Union County arrests for 06-15-2017.

Name Mullis, Richard Dean
Arrest Date 06/15/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3607 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/15/2017 01:14.
Arresting Officer Griffin, J T

Name Roland, Travis Jamar
Arrest Date 06/15/2017
Court Case 201704312
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Roland, Travis Jamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2017 21:06.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Patrick, Kimberly Shelton
Arrest Date 06/15/2017
Court Case 201705493
Charge 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Patrick, Kimberly Shelton (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2017 01:22.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Evans, Phillip Lance
Arrest Date 06/15/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Evans, Phillip Lance (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 6322 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/15/2017 21:15.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Ward, Lavonda Lynn
Arrest Date 06/15/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Ward, Lavonda Lynn (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5656 Tice Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/15/2017 01:44.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Gordon, Michelle Leigh
Arrest Date 06/15/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Larceny Of Mv, Felony Probation (M),
Description Gordon, Michelle Leigh (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (larceny Of Mv, Felony Probation (M), at 316 Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/15/2017 22:09.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J