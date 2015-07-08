Below are the York County arrests for 06-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Phillips,
Robert
Marc
|Arrest Date
|6/15/2017 11:11:39 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00004593
|Charge
|Poss.Of Less Than One Gram Of Meth/cocaine Base 1s
|City
|Lancaster
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29720
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|6/15/1968
|Age
|49
|Height
|6 ft 3 inches
|Weight
|225.0
lbs.
|Name
|Sherman,
Donald
Gregory
|Arrest Date
|6/15/2017 9:38:11 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00004592
|Charge
|Fug.From Justice Warrant,non-Crim.Hold Fug.Max20da
|City
|ROCK HILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29730
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|8/17/1983
|Age
|33
|Height
|5 ft 9 inches
|Weight
|160.0
lbs.
|Name
|Peters,
Joshua
Ernest
|Arrest Date
|6/15/2017 9:15:59 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00004591
|Charge
|Escape
|City
|FORT MILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29715
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|3/27/1980
|Age
|37
|Height
|5 ft 11 inches
|Weight
|150.0
lbs.
|Name
|Soles,
Larry
Dale
|Arrest Date
|6/15/2017 8:25:39 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00004590
|Charge
|Probation/violation Of Terms Of Probation
|City
|ROCK HILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29730
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|2/16/1974
|Age
|43
|Height
|5 ft 8 inches
|Weight
|210.0
lbs.
|Name
|Boheler,
Rhett
Nelson
|Arrest Date
|6/15/2017 7:12:59 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00000531
|Charge
|Order Revoking Bond
|City
|Gaffney
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29341
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|3/10/1998
|Age
|19
|Height
|5 ft 8 inches
|Weight
|140.0
lbs.
|Name
|Grant,
Taveres
Ansel
|Arrest Date
|6/15/2017 6:07:39 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00004588
|Charge
|Family Court Bench Warrant
|City
|ROCK HILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29732
|Race & Sex
|Black
Male
|DOB
|8/26/1977
|Age
|39
|Height
|5 ft 10 inches
|Weight
|167.0
lbs.