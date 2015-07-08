Below are the York County arrests for 06-15-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Phillips,
Robert
Marc
Arrest Date 6/15/2017 11:11:39 PM
Court Case 2017-00004593
Charge Poss.Of Less Than One Gram Of Meth/cocaine Base 1s
City Lancaster
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29720
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 6/15/1968
Age 49
Height 6 ft 3 inches
Weight 225.0
lbs.

Name Sherman,
Donald
Gregory
Arrest Date 6/15/2017 9:38:11 PM
Court Case 2017-00004592
Charge Fug.From Justice Warrant,non-Crim.Hold Fug.Max20da
City ROCK HILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29730
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 8/17/1983
Age 33
Height 5 ft 9 inches
Weight 160.0
lbs.

Name Peters,
Joshua
Ernest
Arrest Date 6/15/2017 9:15:59 PM
Court Case 2017-00004591
Charge Escape
City FORT MILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29715
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 3/27/1980
Age 37
Height 5 ft 11 inches
Weight 150.0
lbs.

Name Soles,
Larry
Dale
Arrest Date 6/15/2017 8:25:39 PM
Court Case 2017-00004590
Charge Probation/violation Of Terms Of Probation
City ROCK HILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29730
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 2/16/1974
Age 43
Height 5 ft 8 inches
Weight 210.0
lbs.

Name Boheler,
Rhett
Nelson
Arrest Date 6/15/2017 7:12:59 PM
Court Case 2017-00000531
Charge Order Revoking Bond
City Gaffney
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29341
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 3/10/1998
Age 19
Height 5 ft 8 inches
Weight 140.0
lbs.

Name Grant,
Taveres
Ansel
Arrest Date 6/15/2017 6:07:39 PM
Court Case 2017-00004588
Charge Family Court Bench Warrant
City ROCK HILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29732
Race & Sex Black
Male
DOB 8/26/1977
Age 39
Height 5 ft 10 inches
Weight 167.0
lbs.