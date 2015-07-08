Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-18-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hall, Scott Christopher
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/28/1972
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 155.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/18/2017 5:00 AM
Court Case 71023
Charge Description License, Driving While Revoked
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Warren, Whitney Leigh
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1987
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/18/2017 10:00 PM
Court Case 138643
Charge Description Assault by Strangulation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Harris, April Jonea
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1986
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/18/2017 11:22 PM
Court Case 78936
Charge Description Assault, Simple
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Whittaker, Tabatha Carman
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1979
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/18/2017 6:33 AM
Court Case 310707
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Keith, Jarit Lavon
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1989
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 230.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/18/2017 7:46 PM
Court Case 145630
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Wyatt, Cheyenne Lynn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/1994
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/18/2017 11:59 PM
Court Case 304556
Charge Description Trespass, Domestic Criminal
Bond Amount $0.00