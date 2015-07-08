Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-18-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ERVIN, GERALD MAURICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/11/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-18 00:26:00
Court Case 5902017223008
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name SIMPSON, BRANDON TREVOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-18 01:43:00
Court Case 5902017223034
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name KINLEY, HAROLD STEVEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1958
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-18 00:38:00
Court Case 5902017013197
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CHERRY, STEVEN TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-18 09:15:00
Court Case 5902016210459
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1600.00

Name RHYNE, JEROME MITCHELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/15/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-18 00:00:00
Court Case 1202012707153
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GILBERT, MICHELLE SOPHIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/5/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-18 08:20:00
Court Case 5902016237383
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount