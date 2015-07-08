Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-20-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCAIN, LANAE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/1/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-20 05:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUGHEY, DEANGELO M
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/5/1986
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-20 06:15:00
Court Case 5902017222446
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MASSEY, BRITTANY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 114
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-20 12:32:00
Court Case 5902017222171
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name MARINA, DESTINY SHAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/20/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 299
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-20 16:08:00
Court Case 5902017222657
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name PEARL, ASHLEY JANAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-20 01:30:00
Court Case 6402014002093
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 400.00

Name MACEDO, NORBERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 3/13/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-20 10:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount