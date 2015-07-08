Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hooks, Doc Robert
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Hooks, Doc Robert (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3829 Monticello St, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2017 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Huntley, Louis Jr
|06-20-2017
|Huntley, Louis Jr (B /M/56) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 415 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 6/19/2017 and 09:15, 6/20/2017. Reported: 09:21, 6/20/2017.
|Hutchinson, R L
|Penley, Dustin Blair
|06/20/2017
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M),
|Penley, Dustin Blair (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M), [Missing Address], on 6/20/2017 15:20.
|Huffman, T R
|Alsobrooks, Lashonda Quintrell
|06-20-2017
|Alsobrooks, Lashonda Quintrell (B /F/24) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 512 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 09:32, 6/20/2017. Reported: 09:32, 6/20/2017.
|Mcclain, J
|Pressley, Landon Trey
|06/20/2017
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Pressley, Landon Trey (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2017 16:05.
|Huffman, T R
|Williamson, Dareen
|06-20-2017
|Williamson, Dareen (W /F/60) VICTIM of Suspicious Person (C), at 1308 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10:15, 6/20/2017. Reported: 10:29, 6/20/2017.
|Hutchinson, R L