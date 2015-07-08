Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hooks, Doc Robert
Arrest Date 06/20/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Hooks, Doc Robert (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3829 Monticello St, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2017 13:56.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Huntley, Louis Jr
Arrest Date 06-20-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Huntley, Louis Jr (B /M/56) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 415 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 6/19/2017 and 09:15, 6/20/2017. Reported: 09:21, 6/20/2017.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Penley, Dustin Blair
Arrest Date 06/20/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M),
Description Penley, Dustin Blair (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods) (M), [Missing Address], on 6/20/2017 15:20.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Alsobrooks, Lashonda Quintrell
Arrest Date 06-20-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Alsobrooks, Lashonda Quintrell (B /F/24) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 512 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 09:32, 6/20/2017. Reported: 09:32, 6/20/2017.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Pressley, Landon Trey
Arrest Date 06/20/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Pressley, Landon Trey (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2017 16:05.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Williamson, Dareen
Arrest Date 06-20-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Williamson, Dareen (W /F/60) VICTIM of Suspicious Person (C), at 1308 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10:15, 6/20/2017. Reported: 10:29, 6/20/2017.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L